Martin Road Lake project right on schedule, expected to open early 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo says the Martin Road Lake project is 60 percent completed, on budget and weather permitting — on schedule.

The park has been under construction since 2015, but the current project began in January with a budget of $10.8 million.

“We want to provide the drainage needs and meet the needs for storm water containment,” says Kyle Schniederjan, director of capital projects and development engineering, city of Amarillo. “While providing a public amenity that the public’s going to enjoy.”

Right now the lake is drained as the city excavates the area to increase storm water capacity.

“We’re trying to integrate both uses for the space,” says Schniederjan. “Provide the flood protection, storm water treatment and provide an amenity to the community.”

The main goal of the project is to provide flood protection to the city’s northeast side and to prevent damage to public and private property.

The city says there will be community benefits including a fishing pond, a new parking lot, and walking trails.

“The community understood we need these drainage improvements, we want our properties protected from flooding,” says Schniederjan. “But we also want this to be something we can be proud of at the end and something that is a public amenity.”

The Martin Road Lake project will be completed in early 2023 to open for summer time activities.

