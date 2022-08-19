‘He will not be missed’: Man sentenced to 21 year in prison for first degree felony offense

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man from Clarendon has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after he plead guilty to a first degree felony offense.

According to the 100th Judicial District Attorney, 36-year-old Jeremy Matthew Blackwell, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Blackwell was arrested in Donley County on March 28, 2022 and was later indicted by the Donley County Grand Jury on Aug. 15, 2022 and was ordered to pay $290 in court costs.

“Blackwell has been nothing but a thorn in the side of the Donley County community for years,” said Caudle following the hearing. “He will not be missed.”

According to Texas law, Blackwell’s crime means that he must serve 50 percent of the 21-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Man sentenced to prison (OFFICE OF THE 100TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.