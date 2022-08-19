Countdown to Kickoff: Tascosa Rebels prepared for the season

Who's Hiring?
Last season the Rebels finished 10-3, making a playoff run all the way to the regional against Colleyville Heritage High School.(Source: KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With today marking one week until high school football season kicks off, the Tascosa Rebels are feeling confident.

Last season the Rebels finished 10-3, making a playoff run all the way to the regional against Colleyville Heritage High School.

Head Coach Kenneth Plunk enters his 14th season at Tascosa.

He says despite the focus on the team’s strong talent, the value of his players goes beyond football.

“We want our players to make the school proud. We want our players to make the city proud,” Plunk said. “We think it’s about more than football. We think it’s about how you are as a young man.”

This year, Plunk has another group of very talented seniors.

Defensive Lineman Avion Carter is expected to be one of the standout players.

Standing an estimated 6 foot 6 inches tall, Carter is already committed to TCU and should have a monstrous impact.

Meanwhile alongside him on defense in Tascosa’s secondary, Senior Cornerback/Running Back Tayden Barnes is getting some division one interest as well.

And Barnes laid out some big goals for himself and the team this season.

“Defensively we’re solid, we’re gonna be able to make some stops,” Barnes said. “Just executing on offense. If we can execute we’re gonna be really dangerous. Not only, but I wanna be a leader. I wanna lead all the future Rebels up. You know what I’m saying, we’re gonna compete and try to put on a show for them, or not try. We’re gonna put on a show for them.”

The Rebels kick things off on Aug. 25th, next Thursday night, against Palo Duro.

