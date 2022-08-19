City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service.

“The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”

Starting Saturday rolloff containers will be placed at locations throughout the city to provide residents with a convenient drop-off option for trash. Locations include Amarillo Public Library facilities.

The city is shifting numerous employees from separate departments to assist in trash pick-up, including crews from the COA Street Department and the COA Drainage Utility Department.

The city will begin the process of temporarily using local solid waste companies to aid in trash service.

The contracts will be temporary.

The COA Public Works Department is accepting applications for commercial truck drivers.

For more information call (806) 378-6813.

