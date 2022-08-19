Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teacher is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Tricia Shay, who teaches English at Borger High School, has taught for 12 years.

Finalist for Secondary Teacher of the Year (Texas Association of School Administrators)

She started off her career as a reporter for the Borger News-Herald before becoming a teacher. She covered Borger Independent School District board meetings and became the official correspondent for the district.

During this time, Shay became a substitute teacher, and this is where she wanted to start teaching children.

Shay went to West Texas A&M University and became a language arts teacher.

“Our goal as teachers is to really see our kids (and they ARE our kids), to encourage them and to be a steppingstone toward their final destination, whatever and wherever that might be,” Shay said. “To me, the instruction stuff is secondary. I’m not dismissing the importance of lessons and discipline. But it has been my experience that many students need a reason to try, a reason to show up to school, and that reason might just be you.”

She has an associate degree in English from Frank Phillips College, a Bachelors of Art in English from WTAMU, certificates for Secondary English (6-12) and Core Subjects (EC-6), and a supplemental certification for English as a Second Language.

“Texas teachers perform miracles every day as they inspire children even in the most challenging of times,” said Kevin Brown, executive director of TASA, which has coordinated the Texas Teacher of the Year program since 2011. “Public school teachers are critical to the success of individual children and our society as a whole. Those who choose to teach are national heroes, and these six finalists are the best among them. They have distinguished themselves among thousands of outstanding, dedicated teachers across our nation have who have answered the call to serve.”

The other secondary teacher of the year finalists are Chris McLeod, Brazoswood High School, Brazosport ISD and Andrea Larson, McNeil High School, Round Rock ISD.

The 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year will be announced on Oct. 21.

