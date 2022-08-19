2 Canyon Air Force Base Airmen selected for Thunderbirds

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Two Cannon Air Force Base Airmen from the 27th Special Operations Wing were selected for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron in Nevada.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Wolford and Senior Airman Keith Dickens Jr. were selected due to their prestigious demonstration, performance, leadership and job knowledge.

“When I first got here, Dickens was an Airman First Class and still fairly new,” said Wolford. “I watched him constantly overthink things and worry something may go wrong. Then I gave him opportunities to learn by leading. He was uncomfortable, but ready and willing to do it.”

“In each stage of my life, especially in my military career, there’s been different people who motivated me along the way,” said Dickens. “I want to embody what they’ve taught me and how they’ve taught me so I can pass that forward to others.”

Dickens joined the Thunderbirds team, which is composed of eight pilots, four support officers, three civilians and 130 enlisted personnel, to begin formal training.

Wolford will join Dickens in March 2023.

To get the full story, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.