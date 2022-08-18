Who's Hiring?
WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village

Water Wasters
Water Wasters(kfda)
By Greg Kerr
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse.

Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.

The photos show streets, gutters and curbsides with standing water along with some grass areas that look overwatered.

NewsChannel 10 called the apartments and was referred to the real estate company that owns much of town square.

During the station’s inquiry into the water issues, the conversation came to a halt.

The real estate company on the phone transferred the phone call to someone else and after a three minute wait on hold, the call was sent to voicemail.

There was no return call and NewsChannel 10 attempted to call four more times this afternoon but no one answered.

If you see anything non-residential that appears to be a waste of water, send out your pictures or video. We may use it on NewsChannel 10 “Water Wasters Wednesday.”

Send your pictures or videos at waterwasters@newschannel10.com

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

