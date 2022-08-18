Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Several injured after possible shooting at Curry County Fair

Late last night, Curry County officials responded to a call about shots being fired at the...
Late last night, Curry County officials responded to a call about shots being fired at the Curry County Fair.(Source: Curry County)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Late last night, Curry County officials responded to a call about shots being fired at the Curry County Fair.

According to the report, on Tuesday Aug. 18, at around 8:50 p.m., officers were called near the south-end of the midway at the Curry County Fair on reports of someone shooting.

When officials arrived on scene they did not find find a person or persons firing a weapon.

After investigating, officials determined that a verbal and physical conflict happened between two groups, however there is no evidence to suggest that shots were fired.

One man was who was illegally carrying a concealed firearm was detained, officials believe that he was not involved in the physical conflict.

Several injuries were reported after the incident due to the mass-exit by the crowd.

Witnesses are being interviewed and officials are looking over video footage to try and identify the people involved.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 769-2335.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn
A man was arrested this morning at around 3:45 a.m. for a DWI after an officer found him...
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into electric pole passed out with gun on lap
Officials working on crash on I-40
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland
John Sutton
Hemphill County officials looking for man who fled during traffic stop

Latest News

Potter County Officials looking for man wanted for multiple charges
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations
Homicide near Athens
Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street
Officials working on crash on I-40
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland.
VIDEO: 1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near bushland