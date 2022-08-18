Several injured after possible shooting at Curry County Fair

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Late last night, Curry County officials responded to a call about shots being fired at the Curry County Fair.

According to the report, on Tuesday Aug. 18, at around 8:50 p.m., officers were called near the south-end of the midway at the Curry County Fair on reports of someone shooting.

When officials arrived on scene they did not find find a person or persons firing a weapon.

After investigating, officials determined that a verbal and physical conflict happened between two groups, however there is no evidence to suggest that shots were fired.

One man was who was illegally carrying a concealed firearm was detained, officials believe that he was not involved in the physical conflict.

Several injuries were reported after the incident due to the mass-exit by the crowd.

Witnesses are being interviewed and officials are looking over video footage to try and identify the people involved.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 769-2335.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.