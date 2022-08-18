Who's Hiring?
‘Replaced shoes you wouldn’t believe’: Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet giving shoes to children in need

VIDEO: ‘Replaced shoes you wouldn’t believe’: Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet giving shoes to children
By Nicole Williams
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet donated 45 pairs of shoes to children today who went to school with worn and torn shoes.

The shoe closet began in 2010 and gives shoes to children in the community who go to school with holes in their shoes.

Since beginning in 2010, they have given 13,537 pairs of shoes as of today.

Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet Executive Director Jeff Parsons said that shoes they have replaced since have ranged from soles falling off, to some with cuts purposely made.

“It’s the kids who wear this to school, okay. When you see this hole here at the front, that doesn’t mean it is just worn out, that means they were cutting out the hole so their toe can fit through it. It’s about two sizes too small, their feet will be numb,” said Parsons.

Mission Amarillo also says that they began this program after hearing that school counselors were paying out of pocket for new shoes for students.

“I’ve known counselors who’ve been like ‘I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to go buy this kid a pair of shoes.’ They’re buying them out of their own pocket, like a lot of teachers buy school supplies out of their own pocket, and by us doing this, we’ve taken the burden off of them, and they have so many other things they have to deal with anyways,” said Parsons.

The program is able to help these school counselors focus on helping students in other ways.

“We’re helping truly helpless people. I also like the fact that we’re helping our school counselors and social workers kind of freeing up their minds as far as shoes are concerned. They can focus on other things that have to deal with education than making sure a kid has a pair of shoes,” said Parsons.

School counselors put in orders to Mission Amarillo, who get the shoes together and deliver them within 24 hours of the order.

The shoes are free for the students and are collected by the community.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

