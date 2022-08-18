Who's Hiring?
Railroad company donates $4,000 to Borger Fire Department

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A railroad company donated $4,000 to the Borger Fire Department.

The Panhandle Northern Railroad, LLC, (PNR) which is managed affiliate of OmniTRAX, presented the check for the 2021 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award.

The award recognized companies that model exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded cars with no accidents during the previous, according to the OmniTRAX press release.

“OmniTRAX is proud to recognize our PNR shipping partners that have posted a spotless shipping safety record,” said OmniTRAX Senior Vice President of Operations John Bradley. “The Safe Shipper award recognizes consistency and commitment, and this year’s award winners have served their customers and the local community well.”

The recipients are Brenntag Southeast, Chevron, Phillips 66 and Orion.

A $1,000 contribution was made to the Borger Fire Department in their names.

“Community safety is our highest priority, and The Borger Fire Department values our local partners that share the common goal of keeping Borger’s people and property safe,” said Fire Chief Mike Galloway. “This donation provides invaluable funding that enables our team to serve the community.”

