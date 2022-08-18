Who's Hiring?
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations

Potter County Officials looking for man wanted for multiple charges
Potter County Officials looking for man wanted for multiple charges(Source: PCSO)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple violations.

Abel Delacruz Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation, evading arrest or a burglary of a rail car.

37-year-old Flores weighs around 150 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about his location, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

