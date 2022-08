PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampafest is set for this weekend with an all day celebration in downtown Pampa.

The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to midnight and will have vendors, bar and food trucks, live music and more.

Tickets are $30 to $40 and VIP tickets are $150.

For more details, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.