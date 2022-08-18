Who's Hiring?
New survey shows utilities costs rising

Home energy audit, managing thermostat could help reduce bills
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - A recent energy industry survey by SaveOnEnergy revealed 85% of homeowners saw price increases in at least one utility bill with electricity being the most reported increase.

According to the survey, water, gas, cable and internet price increases rounded out the top five categories.

“Higher electricity prices are going to remain with us for quite some time now, I think definitely for the rest of the summer, if not for the rest of the year,” energy expert Saltanat Berdikeeva said,

As a result of these increases, 87% of Americans surveyed said they have taken measures to reduce home energy costs over the past year.

The report noted those hit hardest by the larger bills are families earning less than $40,000. These families and those struggling with utility bills may qualify for state or federal programs to the help.

If you are interested in assistance, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is one available program. They link to additional state resources on their site. You can also search for “energy assistance programs” online to find state and local resources.

Berdikeeva said a good way to cut costs is to conduct a home energy audit. This will show you where you are losing energy and wasting money.

Other tips from Berdikeeva included:

  • Weatherize your home for each season, which includes insulating your doors and windows.
  • Use energy efficient appliances
  • Turn off the lights in rooms when you leave
  • Take shorter showers to save on hot waters costs.
  • Turn off your air conditioner when you aren’t using it

