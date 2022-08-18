League of Women Voters holding registration booth at Amarillo Community Market

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will be holding a voter registration booth at the Amarillo Community Market.

It’s Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on South Polk and Southwest 10th.

The booth will allow prospective voters to register for the upcoming general election in November.

The organization also wants to remind residents the last day to register is October 11.

