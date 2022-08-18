Who's Hiring?
Dwindling Chances... For Now

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Early morning showers and storms continue to push off to the south as we head towards sunrise this morning. Rain chances will continue mainly in the central/southern counties as we head into the afternoon, but overall, this system is slowly working its way out of our area, leaving cloudy skies and cool temperatures behind. Highs will stay down in the low 80s to upper 70s for the better part of the day. Rain will stay to our south and west for Friday, but an incoming monsoon-type system is expected to bring widespread soaking rain and some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen in some time starting Saturday and lasting through Sunday.

