Doppler Dave Tracks A Sunny Friday, But Rainy Cooler Weekend

Rain is moving out of the area and sunshine will return for Friday. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s tomorrow, but this is only a one day trend. A weather system will approach for the weekend bringing increasing cloudiness Saturday and highs dropping back to near 80. Rain will then overspread our area beginning late Saturday and lasting through much of Sunday. Highs on Sunday may only be near 70 degrees.

