Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Doppler Dave Tracks A Sunny Friday, But Rainy Cooler Weekend

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain is moving out of the area and sunshine will return for Friday. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s tomorrow, but this is only a one day trend. A weather system will approach for the weekend bringing increasing cloudiness Saturday and highs dropping back to near 80. Rain will then overspread our area beginning late Saturday and lasting through much of Sunday. Highs on Sunday may only be near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Homicide near Athens
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn
A man was arrested this morning at around 3:45 a.m. for a DWI after an officer found him...
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into electric pole passed out with gun on lap
Officials working on crash on I-40
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland

Latest News

Doppler Dave Weather Forecast 8/18
Doppler Dave Weather Forecast 8/18
Thursday Weather Outlook with Shelden 8/18
Thursday Weather Outlook with Shelden 8/18
Shelden Web Graphic
Dwindling Chances... For Now
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Potential Tonight