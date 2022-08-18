Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is hosting its Tractor Jubilee this Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dameron park in Hereford.

The event will include a tractor parade and show, food booths and vendors, bounce houses, a washer and volleyball tournament, and music.

The tractor parade will begin at 10 a.m.

All tractors and vendors should pre-register at the Museum, or call 806-363-7070.

The day of the event registration opens at 8 a.m.

There is a $25 fee for all vendors.

