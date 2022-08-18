Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kickoff: Amarillo High Sandies

By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our Countdown to Kickoff coverage continues with the Amarillo High Sandies.

Amarillo High finished last season with an impressive 8-4 record, while going 5-1 in district play which was tied for the top record in the entire district. The Sandies stellar play in the regular season resulted in their 13th consecutive playoff berth. They ultimately fell in the second round to Colleyville Heritage who beat them in the playoffs for the 3rd straight year.

Chad Dunnam begins his 5th season as the Amarillo High head coach. Dunnam has worked all across the Texas panhandle and highlighted how he feels the strong history promotes a strong desire to win for the city of Amarillo.

“Along with then excitement and the support comes a responsibility.” Dunnam said. “When there’s a great tradition, there’s a responsibility every single year to uphold the standard that’s been set and built here long before any of us have been around. Any of us coaches, any of us kids, we’ve had tremendous coaches come out of this program and it’s just... First of all it’s an honor to be a part of it, but in addition to that it’s a great responsibility to uphold the standards that have been set for us.”

Sandies Senior Quarterback Mason Graham expressed his excitement for what the team has done so far in preparation for the season and was sure to give special praise to his offensive line.

“I’ve loved how our guys are competing.” Graham said. “It’s been really good to get out here all together and just be able to really compete with each other and put our pads on and hit and so, it’s been really good, especially for my offensive lineman. I feel like they’ve competed really well.”

The Sandies open up their season next Friday against midland legacy. Their first district game comes against rival Tascosa on September 23rd.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

