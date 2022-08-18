Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kick Off: Wolves looking to improve Dalhart

The Dalhart Wolves plan to make their hard work pay off this season.
The Dalhart Wolves plan to make their hard work pay off this season.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Dalhart Wolves plan to make their hard work pay off this season.

Last year was a difficult season in Dalhart.

The Wolves went 2-9, and that was coming off an eight win season two years ago.

This team is looking to get back to the playoffs where it had been three previous seasons, but its a relatively inexperienced team so for right now it is a work in progress.

“We’re really young this year so they’re very excited,” said Dalhart High Football Head Coach Joey Read. “We’ve got a lot of expectations for them, so we just have to get after it and compete and we’re young and it’s gonna take us a little while to get rolling but hopefully we get there. We’ve got a small senior class so it’s very important for those guys to be leaders because we’re going to be playing a lot of sophomores and a lot of juniors so very important for those guys to step up.”

It’s a youth moment in Dalhart, with a lot of youth on the depth chart including at quarterback where the coaches son will start.

“I feel like there’s a lot of pressure on me and especially since my dad’s the coach, I feel like that’s just a lot of people looking down on us making sure we get it right, so definitely feel some pressure for sure,” said Sophomore Quarterback Kyler Read.

His teammate said what he expects for this season.

“Have good tempo, like, last year we didn’t have as good of role models. I don’t wanna call no one out but this year I wanna leave them loving the game,” said Senior Center/Defensive End Zeek Van Beek.

The Dalhart Wolves open the 2022 season on Aug. 26 at home against the Perryton Rangers.

