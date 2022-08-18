Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Clovis police looking for 2 wanted men charged for murder after 16-year-old found dead in apartment

Clovis police are looking for 2 wanted men charged for murder resulting a 16-year-old dead.
Clovis police are looking for 2 wanted men charged for murder resulting a 16-year-old dead.(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis officials are looking for two men who are wanted for multiple charges including murder after a 16-year-old was found dead earlier this week.

According to officials, on August 14, at 10:21 p.m., Clovis police responded to the apartments near Sycamore about a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old man identified as Jessie Villanes-Lerma, dead from a gunshot wound to his neck, inside an apartment.

A resident of the apartment who was with Lerma during the incident and who also had his 11-month-old child in the home told investigators that two armed men entered his apartment.

The resident began struggling with the two gunmen when Lerma came to his aid from another room within the apartment.

When Lerma confronted one of the gunmen, he was shot and killed and the two gunmen fled the scene.

Security video was recovered from inside the apartment by investigators, which matches the resident’s story.

Officials say from evidence found at the scene of the incident along with statements made by the resident, the shooting was the result of drugs being sold from the apartment.

During this investigation, 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock was identified as the shooter.

Additionally, 29-year-old Deionte Fannin has been identified as Whitlock’s accomplice.

Both Whitlock and Fannin have active warrants for their arrest in connection to this shooting, which includes murder, aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, and larceny of a firearm.

If you have any information on the location of these two men, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Homicide near Athens
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn
A man was arrested this morning at around 3:45 a.m. for a DWI after an officer found him...
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into electric pole passed out with gun on lap
Officials working on crash on I-40
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland

Latest News

Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
UPDATE: Railroad tracks reopen today after Wednesday’s train derailment near Hereford
The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is hosting its Tractor Jubilee this Saturday from 10...
Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday
Homicide near Athens
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens
Amarillo ISD isn’t experiencing nation wide staff shortages
Amarillo ISD isn’t experiencing nation wide staff shortages