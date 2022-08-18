Amarillo school encourages ‘If you see something, say something’ after officials respond to gun on campus tip
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School and Oak Dale Elementary were on lockdown due to a possible man with a gun in the area.
According to officials, officers received a tip from a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School.
Amarillo officials were able to find and detain the suspect.
Officials found that the suspect did not have a weapon in possession.
Amarillo Police Department asks to report any suspicious activity by contacting the department, a staff member or using the online School Safety First Form which can be found here.
