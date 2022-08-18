Amarillo school encourages ‘If you see something, say something’ after officials respond to gun on campus tip

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School and Oak Dale Elementary were on lockdown due to a possible man with a gun in the area.

According to officials, officers received a tip from a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School.

Amarillo officials were able to find and detain the suspect.

Officials found that the suspect did not have a weapon in possession.

“It’s important to always investigate these types of situations thoroughly. We want to again emphasize the need for continued conversations to reinforce the “If you see something, say something” message. It is one of the most effective ways we can help keep our schools safe.”

Amarillo Police Department asks to report any suspicious activity by contacting the department, a staff member or using the online School Safety First Form which can be found here.

