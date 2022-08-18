Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens

By KyLeah Frazier and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement has arrested a man involved in a shooting resulting a woman dead near Athens this morning.

According to the officials, on Aug. 18, at around 5:11 a.m., officers were sent near Athens about a woman with gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived, they found the woman who was identified as 36-year-old Shareena Ann Webster dead on scene.

During the investigation, officials found ex-boyfriend 32-year-old Erik M. Rivas to be a suspect.

Officials discovered that Rivas had left town.

A BOLO was put out to other law enforcement agencies, and Rivas was located and arrested in the Dallas area. 

This case is still under investigation.

