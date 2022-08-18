Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting resulting a woman dead.

According to the officials, on Aug. 18, at around 5:11 a.m., officers were sent near Athens about a woman with gunshot wounds.

When officials arrived they found that the woman was dead.

Amarillo police are actively investigating.

More information will be given once available.

