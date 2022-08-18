Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street

Homicide near Athens
Homicide near Athens(KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting resulting a woman dead.

According to the officials, on Aug. 18, at around 5:11 a.m., officers were sent near Athens about a woman with gunshot wounds.

When officials arrived they found that the woman was dead.

Amarillo police are actively investigating.

More information will be given once available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn
A man was arrested this morning at around 3:45 a.m. for a DWI after an officer found him...
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into electric pole passed out with gun on lap
Officials working on crash on I-40
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland
John Sutton
Hemphill County officials looking for man who fled during traffic stop

Latest News

Officials working on crash on I-40
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland.
VIDEO: 1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near bushland
Water Wasters
WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village
The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department is experiencing software system issues,...
Online software system down for COA Environmental Health Department