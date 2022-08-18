Amarillo ISD isn’t experiencing nation wide staff shortages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District says that even though the nation has a staffing shortage, it is not facing the same challenges.

“We’re really good,” says Chris Tatum, chief human resources officer, AISD. “We’re not seeing the huge numbers the rest of the state is seeing, really the rest of the nation. We’re almost fully staffed right now.”

AISD currently has three teaching positions open with 2,200 teachers on staff.

The districts’ biggest need is teacher assistants, with 30 open positions.

The district is also looking to hire 15 custodians.

AISD also has partnerships set up with local universities to encourage Amarillo natives to work at the district.

“People who are in the community who walk like our kids, talk like our kids, they grew up in the same neighborhoods as our kids,” says Tatum. “It doesn’t mater if it’s the superintendent, it doesn’t matter if it’s a custodian, doesn’t matter if it’s a councilor, or a teacher, or a cafeteria worker, it doesn’t matter. People from Amarillo, we want those folks in our schools.”

Tatum says that Amarillo ISD is a family and that is part of the reason they don’t have staffing issues.

AISD has been recruiting through signs, social media and tv ads. If you’re interested in applying, click here.

