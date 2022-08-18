Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend.

It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop.

Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing unit will be at the event and admission is free.

If you would like to register your vehicle, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.