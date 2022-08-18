Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

2 men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons, sheriff’s office says

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Erick Vasquez (bottom), 23, and Brayan Vasquez...
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Erick Vasquez (bottom), 23, and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro (top), 30, were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field.(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said that people were stealing watermelons from his field.

Deputies said they witnessed a car leaving the field and were able to stop the vehicle. Deputies found 57 watermelons in the backseat and trunk of the car.

The sheriff’s office said Erick Vasquez, 23, and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro, 30, were arrested.

According to jail records, the two face numerous charges related to the incident, including felony grand theft of fruit.

The watermelons were returned to the victim.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Homicide near Athens
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn
A man was arrested this morning at around 3:45 a.m. for a DWI after an officer found him...
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into electric pole passed out with gun on lap
Officials working on crash on I-40
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland

Latest News

Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
UPDATE: Railroad tracks reopen today after Wednesday’s train derailment near Hereford
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Justice Dept.: 3 men charged in Whitey Bulger’s killing
The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is hosting its Tractor Jubilee this Saturday from 10...
Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Homicide near Athens
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens