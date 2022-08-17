Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy working to fix power outage after early morning fire

Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy(Xcel Energy)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is working to restore power to customers after a fire around 36th and Southwest 11th.

Customers lost power early this morning after power lines were knocked down at the scene of a fire.

There are currently around 77 customers without power.

More information will be provided as soon as it is available.

