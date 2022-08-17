Xcel Energy working to fix power outage after early morning fire
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is working to restore power to customers after a fire around 36th and Southwest 11th.
Customers lost power early this morning after power lines were knocked down at the scene of a fire.
There are currently around 77 customers without power.
More information will be provided as soon as it is available.
