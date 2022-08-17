WT scholars program receives $1.3 million grant

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Mcnair Scholars Program at West Texas A&M University is receiving $1.3 million in grants from the department of education.

The grant will provide the program $275-thousand for the next five years.

The program helps students performing a research project gain additional educational assistance through mentoring.

The program assists over 30 students every year.

