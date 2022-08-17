Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

PHOTOS: At this Hawaii hospital, most of the patients are endangered

Caption
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured.

The center’s founder and president, Linda Elliot, said there are currently 40 animals at the hospital located in North Kohala.

“You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a patient,” she said.

The non-profit treats its patients for problems ranging from bodily injuries to poisonings. It could be a nene goose or a Hawaiian hoary bat that needs help.

HWC’s team of veterinarians nurse them back to health.

“We know that when they’re in care it’s not normal for them,” Elliott said. “They’re not like our domestic animals that like to be held or petted or talked to.”

The need to rehabilitate injured animals has grown by leaps and bounds. The center also takes in patients from Midway and Kure atolls, two ring-shaped reefs located in the Pacific ocean.

Elliott said since the center opened, HWC has cared for close to 3,000 birds and bats.

“We treat them and get them back into the wild,” she said.

This year marks the wildlife center’s 10-year anniversary. Its release rate is more than 80%.

“Our happiest moment is when we release them back into the wild and they fly away without looking back. Then we know we’ve done what we needed to do to get them back out,” Elliott said.

HWC depends on grants and contributions from businesses and individuals to continue the important work.

Its small staff receives help from volunteers and veterinarians statewide who assist with medical treatment and transportation.

“We always look for training new people within our own community, within the state, so that we have the expertise here to protect our native biodiversity,” Elliott said.

The Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for a lot more native birds and bats than Elliott envisioned it would when the hospital opened a decade ago, and that need is never-ending.

For more information or to donate, visit the Hawaii Wildlife Center website.

Copyright 2022 KHNL, KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened near northeast 14th Street this...
Amarillo police investigating shooting in northeast Amarillo
Officials working on crash on I-40
Officials working on crash on I-40 near Bushland
John Sutton
Hemphill County officials looking for man who fled during traffic stop
Barrera Benjamin
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest

Latest News

Anderson's body was found burned in the desert off I-17, and his car was found burned in a...
‘I’m not sure if it’s a body or a mannequin’: 911 call adds mystery to body found burned in desert
A man was arrested this morning at around 3:45 a.m. for a DWI after an officer found him...
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into electric pole passed out with gun on lap
Walmart made a deal with Paramount to offer the streaming service to its members.
Deal with Paramount gives Walmart+ members streaming perks
FILE - This image provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Antonio LaMotta, who is...
Man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot
FILE - Then-Sen. Brent Waltz, R-Indianapolis, speaks during a joint committee hearing at the...
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme