Online software system down for COA Environmental Health Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department is experiencing software system issues, impacting online features.

A COA press release said its third-party software system, Tyler Technologies, is working to fix the issue.

“We have notified Tyler Technologies of the software issue, and they are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” said COA Environmental Health Director Anthony Spanel. “At this time, there is no timeline as to when normal online operations will resume. We urge the public to contact the Environmental Health Department with any questions or concerns. We apologize for this inconvenience and will work with the public until full online access is restored.”

During this time, the public cannot make online payments or view food reports or online inspections.

For further information, call the department at (806) 378-9472 or email at ehealth@amarillo.gov.

