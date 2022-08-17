Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Online software system down for COA Environmental Health Department

The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department is experiencing software system issues,...
The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department is experiencing software system issues, impacting online features.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department is experiencing software system issues, impacting online features.

A COA press release said its third-party software system, Tyler Technologies, is working to fix the issue.

“We have notified Tyler Technologies of the software issue, and they are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” said COA Environmental Health Director Anthony Spanel. “At this time, there is no timeline as to when normal online operations will resume. We urge the public to contact the Environmental Health Department with any questions or concerns. We apologize for this inconvenience and will work with the public until full online access is restored.”

During this time, the public cannot make online payments or view food reports or online inspections.

For further information, call the department at (806) 378-9472 or email at ehealth@amarillo.gov.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened near northeast 14th Street this...
Amarillo police investigating shooting in northeast Amarillo
Officials working on crash on I-40
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland
John Sutton
Hemphill County officials looking for man who fled during traffic stop
Barrera Benjamin
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest

Latest News

A man was arrested this morning at around 3:45 a.m. for a DWI after an officer found him...
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into electric pole passed out with gun on lap
Officials working on crash on I-40
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland
The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society announced today it is moving its rescue and foster...
Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society moving rescue and foster operations from AAMW
Crews responded to multiple structure fires over night.
Crews responded to multiple structure fires overnight