New campuses open for Canyon ISD’s first day of school today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the grand opening for two brand new Canyon Independent School District campuses.

This morning, 1,526 students walked into new schools at West Plains High school and Randall Junior High School.

West Plains High School welcomed over 948 students to their brand new building this morning.

“We were so nervous about the start of the school and we had been anticipating it for so long,” says Randi Willard, associate principal of West Plains High School. “We’re just teachers, we’re just educators and that what we do we’re in the business of kids and once the kids show up everything just works itself out after that.”

The new school was added because of overpopulation at Randall High School.

Willard says staff members were jittery about opening the doors but the first day went smoothly.

“Everybody is so excited to be here,” says Willard. “We weren’t sure what that would look like and our kids have just surpassed every expectation that we had of them. They are jumping, in they cannot wait to bring new ideas to this school. We could not have asked for a better group of teachers and kids to start a school with.”

The “wolf pack” student body has already stepped into leadership positions including a “hype pack” for pep rally’s and football games.

“Truly we couldn’t wait to be here today. This is the day we’ve been waiting for,” says Willard. “We need to stop and take a minute to look around and just really let it soak in. The day has finally come, we’ve been planning for it for so long and it’s finally here.”

Canyon ISD also had 578 students at the new Randall Junior High School.

