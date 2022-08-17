Manhunt underway in Hemphill County

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A manhunt is underway tonight in Hemphill County.

According to the Canadian Record, authorities are searching for 53-year-old John Wesley Sutton.

HE is described as 5 foot 10 inches, weighing 200 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Information on what he is wanted for was not given.

He was last seen on U.S. 83 and County Road 3, north of Canadian.

Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office believe he is headed toward North River Road and Hill Road, the Canadian Record said.

The public is asked not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at (806) 323-5326.

