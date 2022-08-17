Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Man arrested for DWI after crashing into electric pole passed out with gun on lap

A man was arrested this morning at around 3:45 a.m. for a DWI after an officer found him...
A man was arrested this morning at around 3:45 a.m. for a DWI after an officer found him crashed into an electric pole.(KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested this morning at around 3:45 a.m. for a DWI after an officer found him crashed into an electric pole.

According to a report, on Aug. 17, an officer arrived on scene about a vehicle crashing into a pole.

When the officer approached the car he found, 46-year-old Rashad Williams, passed out with a gun in his lap.

Officers used pepper balls to try and get Williams out of the vehicle.

Officials called Williams to climb out of the vehicle and was arrested.

Officials transported him to a hospital and was medically cleared.

Police got a DWI search warrant to test Williams’ blood alcohol level.

Williams was booked in the Potter County jail.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened near northeast 14th Street this...
Amarillo police investigating shooting in northeast Amarillo
Officials working on crash on I-40
Officials working on crash on I-40 near Bushland
John Sutton
Hemphill County officials looking for man who fled during traffic stop
Barrera Benjamin
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest

Latest News

Crews responded to multiple structure fires over night.
Crews responded to multiple structure fires overnight
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn
John Sutton
Hemphill County officials looking for man who fled during traffic stop
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires that happened last night.
VIDEO: The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires that happened last night.