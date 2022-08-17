Man arrested for DWI after crashing into electric pole passed out with gun on lap

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested this morning at around 3:45 a.m. for a DWI after an officer found him crashed into an electric pole.

According to a report, on Aug. 17, an officer arrived on scene about a vehicle crashing into a pole.

When the officer approached the car he found, 46-year-old Rashad Williams, passed out with a gun in his lap.

Officers used pepper balls to try and get Williams out of the vehicle.

Officials called Williams to climb out of the vehicle and was arrested.

Officials transported him to a hospital and was medically cleared.

Police got a DWI search warrant to test Williams’ blood alcohol level.

Williams was booked in the Potter County jail.

