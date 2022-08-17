Who's Hiring?
Human umbilical cords found in luggage at New Orleans airport, CBP says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found two umbilical cords a month apart in luggage coming...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found two umbilical cords a month apart in luggage coming from Honduras.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) – A human umbilical cord was found in a passenger’s baggage at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans earlier this month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), on Aug. 2, agents found the umbilical cord with a passenger on a Spirit flight from Honduras. The passenger was then referred for a secondary inspection.

The CDC was contacted and said the umbilical cord and the medical wrist band that was with it needed to be abandoned or detained. The passenger claimed it belonged to a relative and chose to abandon the items, which were then incinerated.

CBP said this is not the first time this summer that an umbilical cord was found in luggage. On June 28, another passenger from Honduras was found to have a positive pregnancy test and an umbilical cord wrapped in the middle of clothing and sealed in cellophane. The passenger also said they belonged to a relative.

“With the vast number of daily travelers, our officers are guaranteed to encounter some unusual items,” said Mark Choina, acting area port director of New Orleans. “However, two umbilical cords, a month apart, coming from the same country is noteworthy.”

The CDC requires a permit or certification for certain biological materials imported into the United States.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

