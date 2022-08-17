Feeling Fall-Like

Still seeing showers in the northernmost counties as of early this morning, however, they will dissipate, leaving spotty showers behind. One thing we will see though, is a push of cooler air from this dying cell, prompting cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures today, with places staying in the 80s, and maybe even 70s! Rain chances return as soon as Wednesday afternoon, this round we’ll focus on the central to southwest portions of the area, where localized flooding will be possible.

