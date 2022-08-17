Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Rain Potential Tonight

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT
Cooler air has settled in today with 70s and 80s covering most of the area. Showers continue to dot the radar and we expect an increase in rain later tonight through tomorrow morning. For the central panhandle and Amarillo, rain chances are around 50%, but for the SW half of the are rain chances will be higher and some very significant amounts may occur. Rain will continue tomorrow morning and then taper by afternoon. Highs will remain in the 80s tomorrow, but may stay in the 70s in the SW.

