Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn

Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a train derailment in between Hereford and Dawn.

The derailment happened in the area of Highway 60 and Road DD.

The Dawn Volunteer Fire Department said the derailment happened overnight.

NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
