Crews responded to multiple structure fires over night.

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires that happened last night.

According to the release, last night at around 11:50 p.m., The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near the 1200 block of S. Cleveland street.

Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the rear corner of a small residential structure.

Firefighters pulled attack lines from the truck and were able to get the fire under control.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating.

No injuries were reported.

Crews then responded to another report of a structure fire at around 3:46 a.m. near the 3600 block SE 11th.

Upon arrival, crews found a large shed on fire in the backyard, along with a fence and a power pole with multiple transformers attached.

Firefighters used extreme caution and were able to put out the fire.

Electrical service was affected from SE 3rd street to I-40.

No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire undetermined due to there being more than one possible source of ignition.

