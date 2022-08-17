Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Court upholds decision to deny parentless teen abortion

The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a...
The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida appellate court is upholding a lower court’s decision to deny a pregnant teenager a waiver to have an abortion without parental consent.

The 16-year-old, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 22-B, doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.

According to the appellate court decision, the teen did not prove that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.

The teen told the court she is not ready to have a baby, does not have a job, is still in school and the child’s father is unable to assist her.

One of the appellate judges involved in the case said in a dissent he did not fully agree with the circuit judge’s decision and that the appellate court should return the case to the lower court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Barrera Benjamin
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest
DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County.
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened near northeast 14th Street this...
Amarillo police investigating shooting in northeast Amarillo
New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash resulting in one person dead in Roosevelt...
1 dead after crash in Roosevelt County

Latest News

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been...
Rep. Cheney says she could not go along with Trump's election lies
John Sutton
Manhunt underway in Hemphill County
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary
Police say Stefan Hutchison, 33, has been arrested and is facing several charges after...
Man accused of security breach, causing airport chaos ‘couldn’t wait for flight,’ police say