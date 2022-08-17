Who's Hiring?
Countdown to Kick Off: Canyon Eagles ready to meet high expectations

The Dalhart Wolves are ready to compete in District 2-3A, DI against some tough competition,...
The Dalhart Wolves are ready to compete in District 2-3A, DI against some tough competition, including Bushland, River Road, Littlefield and Muleshoe. The Wolves tested their skills in a scrimmage on Thursday against the 4A Canyon Eagles., just a week before the regular season begins.(Source: KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Countdown to Kick Off continues with a look at the Canyon Eagles.

Canyon High School Football Head Coach Todd Winfrey led the Eagles to a 8-3 record last season and he knows that type of success is exactly what everyone is expecting again this season.

“In Canyon, Texas, Canyon High School has high expectations. Our community has high expectations and that’s great,” Winfrey said. “You want the bar to be set high. You don’t want to ever settle for mediocrity, so that’s what we want and we’re proud of it. These kids are just hard nosed, hard working kids and so I really am excited. I really think our community is excited to see what we put on the field two Fridays from now.”

A big part of what Canyon will do this season will center around Senior Quarterback Derreck Clements.

Clements talked about the responsibility placed on him to be a leader for his teammates and the entire school.

“I think hey, you can be a leader on the field but I think if I can be a leader for this football team and the younger guys, it’ll also help me be a leader in the classroom, in the school for all the other people,” Clements said. “There’s a lot that comes with it, but it’s not just me. There’s a bunch of guys around me helping me and I’m with them too. There’s an expectation, but it’s nothing that anyone can’t handle.”

The Canyon Eagles will start the season in New Mexico against Clovis.

Winfrey said in his 20 plus years as an assistant and head coach at Canyon, those two teams have never faced.

Be sure to watch the Wrap Up every Friday night during the high school football season.

The show will be packed with scores and highlights from all across the Panhandle.

The Wrap Up kicks off on Aug. 26 at 11:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

