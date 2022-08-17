Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Texas girl

Authorities believe 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge...
Authorities believe 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge Durango that may be going toward the Mexico border.(Images provided by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Jason Walker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing child in Bryan, Texas.

Ana Cristina Torres Medina, 7, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Scott & White Drive in College Station, Texas.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities identified Pedro Angel Aranda Jimenez as the suspect in the case, according to the Amber Alert.

Jimenez has a warrant issued for his arrest “related to this incident,” according to the alert.

Ana and Jimenez may be traveling in a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plate number HBY0222. The vehicle may be headed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

If you have any information, contact Bryan Police at 979-209-5300 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Officials working on crash on I-40
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-40 near Bushland
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened near northeast 14th Street this...
Amarillo police investigating shooting in northeast Amarillo
Train derailment between Hereford and Dawn (Source: Steve Parker, Dawn Volunteer Fire Department)
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn
John Sutton
Hemphill County officials looking for man who fled during traffic stop

Latest News

The vehicle being sought is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, license plate 3753BF3.
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia
Many students are back to school this week and there are a few things parents can do to try to...
The Bridge: Keeping your children safe as they return to the classroom
In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Tuesday, smoke...
Explosions in annexed Crimea highlights Russia’s woes in Ukraine war
Giovanni De Luca, a 19-year-old airline subcontractor in Florida, faces two counts of grand...
AirTag leads to arrest of airline worker in luggage thefts, sheriff says