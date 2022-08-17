Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society moving rescue and foster operations from AAMW

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society announced today it is moving its rescue and foster operations to a new location after being in the city animal shelter for years.

In the announcement, the group said it had operated at the shelter since the 1970′s.

The city previously took over some of the group’s functions at the shelter. And on Monday the city said it’s looking for partners to help rescue and foster animals.

“We have secured a temporary location to house us while we re-structure our organization and how we can best serve our community,” Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society said in a Facebook post.

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare released the following statement:

On Monday afternoon, the Humane Society notified AAMW that they wanted to consolidate their operating offices and storage locations, and that they felt the appropriate space did not exist at the AAMW shelter. It is our hope that, while Humane Society will no longer have office space at the city shelter, our two organizations will continue to work together closely to create positive outcomes for Amarillo’s homeless pet population.

The Humane Society is looking for donors to outfit its new location.

Choose the multiple options to donate:

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.