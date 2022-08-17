Who's Hiring?
Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society moving rescue and foster operations from AAMW

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society announced today it is moving its rescue and foster...
The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society announced today it is moving its rescue and foster operations to a new location after being in the city animal shelter for years.(N/A)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society announced today it is moving its rescue and foster operations to a new location after being in the city animal shelter for years.

In the announcement, the group said it had operated at the shelter since the 1970′s.

The city previously took over some of the group’s functions at the shelter. And on Monday the city said it’s looking for partners to help rescue and foster animals.

“We have secured a temporary location to house us while we re-structure our organization and how we can best serve our community,” Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society said in a Facebook post.

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare released the following statement:

The Humane Society is looking for donors to outfit its new location.

Choose the multiple options to donate:

