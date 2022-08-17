Who's Hiring?
1 dead, 1 arrested after deadly crash last night in Portales

Portales Police Department said last night around 11:17 p.m., officers and firefighters were...
Portales Police Department said last night around 11:17 p.m., officers and firefighters were called to a crash at the intersection of West 18th Street and South Avenue D/New Mexico 206.(Gray News, file image)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico police said one person is dead and one person was arrested after a deadly crash last night in Portales.

Portales Police Department said last night around 11:17 p.m., officers and firefighters were called to a crash at the intersection of West 18th Street and South Avenue D/New Mexico 206.

The investigation shows that 24-year-old Bionca Martinez, of Portales, was speeding northbound on South Avenue D and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, police said.

After passing the stop sign, Martinez’s car crashed into a car driven by 35-year-old Laura Fernandez, of Portales.

Fernandez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and Martinez was taken to the Roosevelt General Hospital with injuries.

Later, Martinez was arrested on charges of homicide by vehicle and driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drug and booked into the Roosevelt County jail.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

