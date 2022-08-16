Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

WATCH LIVE: Amarillo Symphony hosts Missa Solemnis Round-Table Discussion

The Amarillo Symphony will host a Missa Solemnis Round-Table Discussion Monday evening.
The Amarillo Symphony will host a Missa Solemnis Round-Table Discussion Monday evening.(Amarillo Symphony)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony will host a Missa Solemnis Round-Table Discussion Monday evening.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. and is hosted at First Baptist Church Amarillo.

The free event will include an in-depth discussion through three perspectives on what Beethoven considered to be his greatest music. The event will feature Pastor Dr. Howard Batson, Conductor Michael Palmer and Music Historian Dr. Kimberly Hieb.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Barrera Benjamin
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest
DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County.
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened near northeast 14th Street this...
Amarillo police investigating shooting in northeast Amarillo
New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash resulting in one person dead in Roosevelt...
1 dead after crash in Roosevelt County

Latest News

First responders memorial planned for downtown Amarillo
City council approves lease for First Responders Memorial in downtown Amarillo
Water and sewer infrastructure is already paid for by dedicated enterprise funds, but the...
Amarillo city leaders hear report on funding for infrastructure
WT Center City Check
Center City presents $19,500 grant to WT to help with downtown center parking shortage
video
VIDEO: Ed Montana; Tue. 8/16