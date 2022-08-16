WATCH LIVE: Amarillo Symphony hosts Missa Solemnis Round-Table Discussion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony will host a Missa Solemnis Round-Table Discussion Monday evening.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. and is hosted at First Baptist Church Amarillo.

The free event will include an in-depth discussion through three perspectives on what Beethoven considered to be his greatest music. The event will feature Pastor Dr. Howard Batson, Conductor Michael Palmer and Music Historian Dr. Kimberly Hieb.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.