The Reserve at Amarillo partners with Bubba’s 33 to host back to school party and supply drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Reserve at Amarillo is partnering with Bubba’s 33 to put on a back to school party and supply drive this Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, networking, and giveaways.

The event will take place at 7480 Hillside Road.

The Reserve at Amarillo and Bubba’s 33 ask that you bring a school supply or school supplies if you are able to.

