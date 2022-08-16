The Reserve at Amarillo partners with Bubba’s 33 to host back to school party and supply drive
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Reserve at Amarillo is partnering with Bubba’s 33 to put on a back to school party and supply drive this Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, networking, and giveaways.
The event will take place at 7480 Hillside Road.
The Reserve at Amarillo and Bubba’s 33 ask that you bring a school supply or school supplies if you are able to.
