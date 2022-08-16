Who's Hiring?
The Reserve at Amarillo partners with Bubba's 33 to host back to school party and supply drive

The Reserve at Amarillo hosts back to school party and supply drive in partnership with Bubba's...
The Reserve at Amarillo hosts back to school party and supply drive in partnership with Bubba's 33(TRA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Reserve at Amarillo is partnering with Bubba’s 33 to put on a back to school party and supply drive this Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, networking, and giveaways.

The event will take place at 7480 Hillside Road.

The Reserve at Amarillo and Bubba’s 33 ask that you bring a school supply or school supplies if you are able to.

