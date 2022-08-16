Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

New survey shows most Americans not saving enough for retirement

Make sure to take advantage of employer 401(k) and matching funds
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A new study by Clever Real Estate shows the average American is not saving enough for retirement and 37% are not saving at all.

The survey of a thousand people goes on to report that only one in three current retirees have enough in retirement savings and that 75% carry debt.

Danetha Doe with Clever Real Estate said if your employer offers a 401(k), sign up and if your company offers a match, put enough of your paycheck aside to get it.

“Matching is when your employer will match the amount of money that you are also putting into your retirement account. So, it’s essentially free money,” Doe explained. “If you have access to that as an employee, definitely take advantage of that.”

Doe also encouraged people to take advantage of Health Savings Accounts or HSA plans. She said these accounts offer a “triple” tax advantage because you are not taxed on the money going into the account or the earnings you accrue. It’s also tax free when you pull the money out when you are ready to retire.

If you are 50 or older, the IRS allows tax-free “catch-up” contributions over regular limits on certain accounts.

If you are under 50, or just starting to save for retirement, USA.gov has a great overview of the basics of retirement planning. The Department of Labor also has a reference guide for the top 10 ways to plan for retirement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Barrera Benjamin
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest
DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County.
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County
New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash resulting in one person dead in Roosevelt...
1 dead after crash in Roosevelt County
Clovis police is looking for a wanted man who is involved in a 16-year-old's death.
Clovis police looking for wanted suspect involved in teens death

Latest News

Deputies say they arrested a 12-year-old boy after he stole his family's vehicle and led them...
12-year-old steals minivan, leads deputies on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul...
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
LIVE: Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
New survey shows most Americans not saving enough for retirement