6 injured in shooting at Memphis hospital

Memphis Police Department confirms the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Six people were injured overnight after a shooting at a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital on Covington Pike around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said the six patients were taken to Regional One and Le Bonheur hospitals.

No hospital employees were harmed.

A vehicle was seen at the hospital riddled with bullet holes.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare released a statement following the incident that reads in part: “We appreciate the swift action from our employees to guide patients away from the ED waiting area so our security team and Memphis Police Department could respond quickly. We are working with local law enforcement who are continuing to investigate. The hospital is not on lockdown at this time.”

Other media reports indicate that a second crime scene was at a gas station, where a rifle could be seen on the ground, the Associated Press reported.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

