Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Majority of US renters saw price hike in the past year, study says

FILE - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this file photo from April 15, 2015. Nearly 60% of...
FILE - A "For Rent" sign is pictured in this file photo from April 15, 2015. Nearly 60% of people were hit with a rent increase during the past year, according to a Freddie Mac study.(Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Renters in the U.S. are facing more worries about paying for housing.

Nearly 60% of people were hit with a rent increase during the past year, according to a study from Freddie Mac.

Just 38% of those renters said they saw an increase in take-home pay.

The study also found higher housing costs and inflation have altered the plans for many potential home buyers.

Nearly three-quarters of renter households who were planning to buy a home say that’s become more out of reach over the past year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Barrera Benjamin
Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest
DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead another injured in Moore County.
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Moore County
New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash resulting in one person dead in Roosevelt...
1 dead after crash in Roosevelt County
Clovis police is looking for a wanted man who is involved in a 16-year-old's death.
Clovis police looking for wanted suspect involved in teens death

Latest News

Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.
Disney Cruise line dropping vaccine requirement for children
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes