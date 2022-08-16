Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Looks At Some Cooler Weather and Chances for Rain

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We are seeing a nice shift from the typical summer weather pattern we have been in. Upper level high pressure is backing away from our area and a couple of frontal boundaries will track through our area over the next few days. The result will be lower temperatures and better chances for rain. The best chances for rain tonight will be north of the Canadian River where heavy rain may sweep across the Oklahoma and northern Texas panhandles along with Kansas and eastern New Mexico. A reinforcing push of cooler air will arrive tomorrow bringing comfortable temps around 80. Another area of heavy rain is expected late tomorrow with better prospects from Amarillo to the SW part of our area.

