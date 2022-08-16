City council approves $1 million lease for First Responders Memorial in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council approved a lease for a $1 million First Responders Memorial in downtown.

Friends of AJ Swope first had the idea in 2018 as part of a bigger project.

“The First Responders Memorial is going to be bigger and better than what we initially planned and that’s only appropriate for the sacrifice that was made from these individuals,” says Wes Reeves, chair of the Friends of AJ Swope Board. “Not just from Amarillo but from the whole Texas Panhandle.”

The standalone memorial will be on 11th Avenue and Polk Street.

The pocket park the non-profit is looking at has been downtown since the 1970s.

“Currently there is no dedicated memorial for our area first responders so this will be the first in our region,” Wendi Swope, member of Friends of AJ Swope Board. “All of these people from the top 26 Panhandle counties can easily come to Amarillo and access it and pay honor to the people from their community.”

The green space will now be redesigned to include a water feature and a lighting system.

The walls will name 89 fallen law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians from 26 Panhandle counties.

“It really is to honor those officers that have given the ultimate sacrifice in the Panhandle,” says Sheriff Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriff. “We’re not talking Amarillo, we’re not talking Potter, we’re not talking Randall. They’ve done a lot of research to find every officer that has been killed in the line of duty to place them on this memorial.”

The next stage for the memorial is fundraising with construction starting in early 2023 and ending later that year.

